Atomic Wallet Coin (AWC) Market Cap Achieves $15.30 Million

Atomic Wallet Coin (CURRENCY:AWC) traded down 9.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 24th. Over the last seven days, Atomic Wallet Coin has traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. Atomic Wallet Coin has a total market cap of $15.30 million and approximately $89,900.00 worth of Atomic Wallet Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Atomic Wallet Coin coin can currently be bought for $1.44 or 0.00003392 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Atomic Wallet Coin alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001122 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002352 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002206 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002351 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.58 or 0.00071878 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002351 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.94 or 0.00053918 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.51 or 0.00109328 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002658 BTC.

Atomic Wallet Coin Coin Profile

According to CryptoCompare, “Atomic is a decentralized multi-cryptocurrency wallet available for Windows, Mac OS and Linux. The wallet uses BitTorrent technology for distributed order book and atomic swap technology for cross-chain custody free exchange. Atomicwallet also features instant exchange options – Changelly and ShapeShift. Atomic Wallet will issue own token, called the AWC (Atomic Wallet Coin). A strict limit of 100M AWC will be created, never to be increased. AWC will run natively on the Ethereum blockchain with ERC20. On April 30rd 2019, 50% of the AWC Token emission has been burnt on the Ethereum Blockchain and the same amount released on the Binance Mainnet. Now you can use two ways swap tool between ERC20 and BEP2 tokens. “

Atomic Wallet Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atomic Wallet Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atomic Wallet Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Atomic Wallet Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Atomic Wallet Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Atomic Wallet Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.