AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Stock Position Reduced by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,128,579 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,024,482 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $61,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Interactive Financial Advisors increased its position in AT&T by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 1,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC increased its position in AT&T by 4,411.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its position in AT&T by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 1,824 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. 51.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on AT&T in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on AT&T from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Scotiabank upgraded AT&T from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley cut AT&T to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on AT&T in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.10.

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $27.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $194.14 billion, a PE ratio of -87.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.35 and a 12 month high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $44.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.39 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. AT&T’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. Analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.65%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.41%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

