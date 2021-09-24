Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (OTCMKTS:ANZBY) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $21.36

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZBY)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $21.36 and traded as low as $19.81. Australia and New Zealand Banking Group shares last traded at $20.05, with a volume of 51,358 shares.

ANZBY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

Get Australia and New Zealand Banking Group alerts:

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.36. The stock has a market cap of $56.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.20.

Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. provides banking, financial products and services to retail, small business, corporate and institutional clients. It operates its business through the following segments: Australia Retail and Commercial; Institutional; New Zealand; Pacific; and Technology, Services and Operations and Group Centre.

Further Reading: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Australia and New Zealand Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.