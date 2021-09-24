Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Stock Holdings Lifted by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 184,912 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,062 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $36,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ADP. Stewart Asset Management LLC grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stewart Asset Management LLC now owns 30,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,133,000 after acquiring an additional 3,912 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,559 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,631,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 172,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288 shares during the period. Finally, Baxter Bros Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 89,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. 78.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ADP. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $192.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $224.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.92.

In other news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,428 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total transaction of $490,456.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,376,028. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, VP Alexander Quevedo sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.25, for a total value of $198,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP opened at $201.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $85.20 billion, a PE ratio of 33.18, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.73. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.31 and a 52 week high of $217.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $207.18 and its 200 day moving average is $198.37.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 44.73%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.79%.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

