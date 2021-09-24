AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) CEO Sells $7,572,645.00 in Stock

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,682.81, for a total value of $7,572,645.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

William C. Rhodes III also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 29th, William C. Rhodes III sold 4,492 shares of AutoZone stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,501.14, for a total value of $6,743,120.88.

Shares of AZO traded up $7.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,694.83. The stock had a trading volume of 205,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,717. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,602.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,494.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.94. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,085.85 and a 1-year high of $1,704.02.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $35.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $30.20 by $5.52. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.90% and a negative return on equity of 163.72%. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $30.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 89.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in AutoZone by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 213,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,229,000 after acquiring an additional 50,322 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 112,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,611,000 after buying an additional 1,712 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,470,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 291,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,761,000 after buying an additional 60,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. 87.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on AutoZone from $1,750.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens raised their target price on AutoZone from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. lowered their target price on AutoZone from $1,700.00 to $1,636.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Wedbush raised their target price on AutoZone from $1,650.00 to $1,820.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on AutoZone from $1,390.00 to $1,490.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,651.89.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

