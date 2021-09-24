AutoZone, Inc. to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $35.38 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:AZO)

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for AutoZone in a research note issued on Tuesday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Jordan now anticipates that the company will earn $35.38 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $32.65.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported $35.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $30.20 by $5.52. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.90% and a negative return on equity of 163.72%. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $30.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on AZO. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,870.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson downgraded shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1,600.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,660.00 to $1,785.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,750.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,650.00 to $1,710.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,651.89.

NYSE AZO opened at $1,687.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,602.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,494.65. AutoZone has a 52-week low of $1,085.85 and a 52-week high of $1,704.02. The company has a market cap of $36.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.94.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in AutoZone by 26.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,134,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,512,000 after buying an additional 239,250 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in AutoZone by 5.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 904,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,344,000 after buying an additional 44,384 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in AutoZone by 4.5% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 774,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,570,000 after buying an additional 33,680 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in AutoZone by 5.7% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 641,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,626,000 after buying an additional 34,354 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in AutoZone by 0.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 432,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,982,000 after buying an additional 3,048 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Ronald B. Griffin sold 7,017 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,608.29, for a total value of $11,285,370.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 4,492 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,501.14, for a total transaction of $6,743,120.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,944 shares of company stock valued at $52,299,958. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

