Avadel Pharmaceuticals Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:AVDL)

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 5,441 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 601% compared to the average daily volume of 776 call options.

Shares of AVDL stock opened at $9.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $537.33 million, a P/E ratio of -9.65 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 14.17 and a current ratio of 14.17. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $4.83 and a fifty-two week high of $10.32.

Get Avadel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02). On average, research analysts predict that Avadel Pharmaceuticals will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AVDL shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Frazier Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $5,226,000. Acuta Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 55.3% during the first quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,095,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,899,000 after buying an additional 389,782 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% in the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 5,741,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,907,000 after buying an additional 354,426 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% during the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 3,240,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,806,000 after buying an additional 305,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $1,565,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.04% of the company’s stock.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its products include Bloxiverz, Vazculep, Nouress, and Akovaz. It focuses on approval of FT218, a formulation of sodium oxybate designed to treat excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for Avadel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avadel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.