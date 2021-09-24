Avalo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTX) Now Covered by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Avalo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTX) in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 143.90% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVTX opened at $2.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.39 million, a PE ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 1.46. Avalo Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.98 and a fifty-two week high of $4.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Avalo Therapeutics Company Profile

Avalo Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product candidates include CERC-801, CERC-802, and CERC-803, which are therapies for inherited metabolic disorders known as congenital disorders of glycosylation.

