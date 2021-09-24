AvalonBay Communities’ (AVB) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Colliers Securities

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Colliers Securities in a research report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $255.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Colliers Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.27% from the stock’s previous close.

AVB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $200.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $225.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $216.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities lowered shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $217.06.

NYSE AVB traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $227.14. The company had a trading volume of 10,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 749,403. AvalonBay Communities has a fifty-two week low of $131.38 and a fifty-two week high of $233.48. The company has a market capitalization of $31.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.42, a P/E/G ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $226.07 and its 200 day moving average is $208.71.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $1.28. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 48.25%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

In other AvalonBay Communities news, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 1,760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.76, for a total value of $392,057.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Keri A. Shea sold 426 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.52, for a total transaction of $97,775.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,253 shares of company stock valued at $7,126,588 in the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in AvalonBay Communities by 70.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,580,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,164,503,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297,565 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its position in AvalonBay Communities by 249.1% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,513,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $279,220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079,813 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in AvalonBay Communities by 1,894.8% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 922,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $192,465,000 after acquiring an additional 876,022 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in AvalonBay Communities by 61.9% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,209,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $407,720,000 after acquiring an additional 845,274 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in AvalonBay Communities by 46.0% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,965,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $362,620,000 after acquiring an additional 619,571 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

