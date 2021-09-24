AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.01

AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 24th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%.

AvalonBay Communities has increased its dividend by 12.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. AvalonBay Communities has a dividend payout ratio of 103.8% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect AvalonBay Communities to earn $8.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 73.0%.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

NYSE:AVB traded down $0.93 on Friday, reaching $226.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 749,403. AvalonBay Communities has a 1-year low of $131.38 and a 1-year high of $233.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $31.60 billion, a PE ratio of 29.31, a PEG ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $226.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.71.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $1.28. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 48.25%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AVB shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $227.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist lowered AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $176.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $257.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays started coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $217.06.

In other news, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.60, for a total value of $457,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy J. Naughton sold 21,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.49, for a total value of $4,990,907.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,253 shares of company stock worth $7,126,588. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

About AvalonBay Communities

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

Featured Article: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.