AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $6.85

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.85 and traded as high as $7.03. AVEO Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $6.68, with a volume of 222,389 shares traded.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AVEO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on AVEO Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AVEO Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.33.

Get AVEO Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $229.62 million, a P/E ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 6.39, a quick ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.85.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.05. AVEO Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 398.34% and a negative return on equity of 107.25%. The company had revenue of $7.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.76 million. As a group, research analysts expect that AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AVEO Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Michael P. Bailey acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.48 per share, for a total transaction of $97,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVEO. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Institutional investors own 41.69% of the company’s stock.

About AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO)

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the advancement of therapeutics for oncology, and other areas of unmet medical need. Its product candidates include Tivozanib, Ficlatuzmab, AV-203, AV-380 and AV-353. The company was founded by Ronald A. DePinho, Lynda Chin, and Kenneth E.

Featured Article: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for AVEO Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVEO Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.