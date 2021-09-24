AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $6.85

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.85 and traded as high as $7.03. AVEO Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $6.68, with a volume of 222,389 shares traded.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AVEO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on AVEO Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AVEO Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.33.
The firm has a market cap of $229.62 million, a P/E ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 6.39, a quick ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.85.
In other AVEO Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Michael P. Bailey acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.48 per share, for a total transaction of $97,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVEO. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Institutional investors own 41.69% of the company’s stock.
About AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO)
AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the advancement of therapeutics for oncology, and other areas of unmet medical need. Its product candidates include Tivozanib, Ficlatuzmab, AV-203, AV-380 and AV-353. The company was founded by Ronald A. DePinho, Lynda Chin, and Kenneth E.
