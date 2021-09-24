AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $52.47 Million

Equities analysts expect that AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT) will post sales of $52.47 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for AvePoint’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $52.40 million and the highest is $52.50 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AvePoint will report full year sales of $194.70 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $194.20 million to $195.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $258.00 million, with estimates ranging from $257.00 million to $258.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover AvePoint.

AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($3.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($3.04). The firm had revenue of $45.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.65 million.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AVPT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on AvePoint in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. William Blair started coverage on AvePoint in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.45 price target for the company. Northland Securities started coverage on AvePoint in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Citigroup started coverage on AvePoint in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen started coverage on AvePoint in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.50 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.33.

Shares of AVPT stock opened at $8.99 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.91. AvePoint has a 1 year low of $8.36 and a 1 year high of $17.90.

In related news, CEO Tianyi Jiang purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.36 per share, for a total transaction of $936,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Xunkai Gong purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.52 per share, with a total value of $238,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 150,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,415,250 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 21.11% of the company’s stock.

AvePoint Company Profile

AvePoint, Inc provides Microsoft 365 data management solutions worldwide. It offers a suite of SaaS solutions to migrate, manage, and protect data. The company provides cloud solutions for Office 365, Salesforce, and Dynamics 365; and hybrid/on-prem products. It also offers advisory and implementation, maintenance and support, Microsoft Teams surge and advisory, migration as a service, and quick start services.

