AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $52.47 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT) will report sales of $52.47 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for AvePoint’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $52.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $52.40 million. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AvePoint will report full year sales of $194.70 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $194.20 million to $195.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $258.00 million, with estimates ranging from $257.00 million to $258.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for AvePoint.

AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($3.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($3.04). The company had revenue of $45.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.65 million.

AVPT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on AvePoint in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on AvePoint in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.50 target price on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on AvePoint in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.45 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on AvePoint in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on AvePoint in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AvePoint currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.33.

In other AvePoint news, CEO Tianyi Jiang bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.36 per share, for a total transaction of $936,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Xunkai Gong bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.65 per share, with a total value of $241,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 150,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,415,250. 21.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:AVPT opened at $8.99 on Friday. AvePoint has a 1-year low of $8.36 and a 1-year high of $17.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.91.

AvePoint, Inc provides Microsoft 365 data management solutions worldwide. It offers a suite of SaaS solutions to migrate, manage, and protect data. The company provides cloud solutions for Office 365, Salesforce, and Dynamics 365; and hybrid/on-prem products. It also offers advisory and implementation, maintenance and support, Microsoft Teams surge and advisory, migration as a service, and quick start services.

