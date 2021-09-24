AVITA Medical, Inc. (ASX:AVH) Insider Suzanne Crowe Purchases 5,330 Shares

AVITA Medical, Inc. (ASX:AVH) insider Suzanne Crowe purchased 5,330 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$4.72 ($3.37) per share, for a total transaction of A$25,168.26 ($17,977.33).
The company has a quick ratio of 16.05, a current ratio of 16.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.
About AVITA Medical
