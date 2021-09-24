AVT Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.79 Million (AVT)

AVT (CURRENCY:AVT) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 24th. AVT has a total market capitalization of $2.79 million and approximately $173,262.00 worth of AVT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, AVT has traded 5% lower against the dollar. One AVT coin can now be bought for about $0.46 or 0.00000958 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get AVT alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002329 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.50 or 0.00054724 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002650 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $53.26 or 0.00124027 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002332 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00012145 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.01 or 0.00044275 BTC.

AVT Coin Profile

AVT is a coin. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2017. AVT’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,000,000 coins. AVT’s official Twitter account is @AventusNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Aventus is a layer-2 blockchain protocol designed to bring scalability, lower costs, and speed to Ethereum transactions. The Aventus Network (AvN) let businesses build on top of the Ethereum network with Aventus’ second-layer protocol. With the AvN, applications can easily work with any other promising blockchain tech, cross-chain, by plugging into the Polkadot ecosystem, building on Substrate. Benefits of AventusScale The Aventus Network (AvN) can theoretically scale to 2,000 transactions per second. Price The average transaction cost on the Aventus Network will begin at just $0.01 (paid in AVT) and decrease over time. Speed The AvN will process a token transfer within 0.13 seconds. Enterprise Grade The AvN will onboard a minimum of 8.5 million client transactions that have been active in private test networks throughout the past year. Key Use CasesFinancial Assets Supply Chains Rewards and Loyalty Live Entertainment Data Integrity Decentralised Applications “

Buying and Selling AVT

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AVT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AVT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AVT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AVT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AVT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.