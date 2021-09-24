Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.80.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axos Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Axos Financial in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 223,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,375,000 after acquiring an additional 9,772 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its stake in Axos Financial by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 41,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Axos Financial by 49.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 314,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,584,000 after buying an additional 104,264 shares during the period. Orchard Capital Managment LLC increased its stake in Axos Financial by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Orchard Capital Managment LLC now owns 446,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,716,000 after buying an additional 84,859 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Axos Financial by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 195,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,055,000 after buying an additional 19,645 shares during the period. 76.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Axos Financial stock opened at $46.61 on Friday. Axos Financial has a 12-month low of $21.27 and a 12-month high of $54.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.31.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.03. Axos Financial had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 16.91%. The company had revenue of $158.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.91 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Axos Financial will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axos Financial Company Profile

Axos Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financing services. It operates through the following segments: Banking Business and Securities Business. The Banking Business segment includes online banking, concierge banking, prepaid card services, and mortgage, vehicle, and unsecured lending through online and telephonic distribution channels.

