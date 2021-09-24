Baird Financial Group Inc. Acquires 29,966 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 619,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,966 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.15% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF worth $63,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,030,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $370,201,000 after buying an additional 1,237,135 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,825,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,712,694,000 after buying an additional 933,427 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,133,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,022,766,000 after buying an additional 736,201 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,113,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $215,084,000 after buying an additional 691,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 995.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 757,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,596,000 after purchasing an additional 688,458 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $106.62 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.15. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $75.46 and a 12-month high of $111.06.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

