Baird Financial Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 172.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 193,933 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 122,820 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.07% of The Sherwin-Williams worth $52,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Standard Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 1,875.0% in the 1st quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 79 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 217.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 92 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

SHW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $299.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $297.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 4th. Bank of America raised shares of The Sherwin-Williams from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $222.00 to $325.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $331.75.

In related news, CEO John G. Morikis sold 155,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.92, for a total value of $44,932,838.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 433,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,174,878.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Thomas P. Gilligan sold 9,780 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.87, for a total transaction of $2,962,068.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 215,997 shares of company stock valued at $62,880,055. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SHW opened at $294.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.08. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $218.06 and a 12-month high of $310.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $297.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $281.29.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.03). The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 72.71% and a net margin of 11.05%. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.86%.

About The Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

