Baird Financial Group Inc. Boosts Position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 188,675 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,028 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Laboratory Co. of America worth $52,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LH. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 0.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,207 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,113,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Vista Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 2,148 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.6% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,822 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 3.2% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 3.3% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,605 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 88.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.78, for a total transaction of $1,335,510.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LH stock opened at $296.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.13. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1 year low of $176.49 and a 1 year high of $309.60. The firm has a market cap of $28.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $297.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $274.63.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $6.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.64 by $0.49. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 35.18% and a net margin of 17.57%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 23.55 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $297.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird set a $276.78 price objective on Laboratory Co. of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $273.00 to $368.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $295.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Laboratory Co. of America has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $314.52.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH).

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.