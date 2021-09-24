Baird Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) by 19,716.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,257,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,251,417 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.30% of Ingersoll Rand worth $61,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 0.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,359,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,188,975,000 after acquiring an additional 225,645 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 107.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,292,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $654,102,000 after buying an additional 6,872,342 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,898,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $585,507,000 after buying an additional 1,403,832 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 11,545,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $568,161,000 after buying an additional 635,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,574,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $471,149,000 after buying an additional 211,955 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IR opened at $53.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.83. The company has a market capitalization of $22.54 billion, a PE ratio of 69.66 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.70. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.20 and a 1-year high of $55.62.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.49. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 5.12%. Equities analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on IR. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.13.

In related news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,650,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 108,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,963,485. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Gary E. Gillespie sold 54,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total transaction of $2,907,078.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,966,740.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 129,975 shares of company stock valued at $6,847,128. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

