Baird Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM)

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,557,131 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,335 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 4.41% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $63,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 20.1% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $171,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $304,000.

Shares of GEM stock opened at $38.60 on Friday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.57 and a fifty-two week high of $42.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.69.

