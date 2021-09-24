Baird Financial Group Inc. Buys 16,498 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 314,102 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,498 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $54,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 86.9% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $79,000.

MTUM opened at $182.88 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $178.68 and its 200 day moving average is $171.48. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $81.37 and a 12-month high of $113.60.

