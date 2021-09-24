Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $49.38 Million Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 980,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,779 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.25% of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF worth $49,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DGRO. First Command Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 204.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 3,093,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,789,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078,774 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,026,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $17,714,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 12.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,997,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,196,000 after acquiring an additional 328,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,269,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,747,000 after acquiring an additional 259,913 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:DGRO opened at $51.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.57. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $38.22 and a 52-week high of $53.11.

See Also: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.