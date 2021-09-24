Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $51.60 Million Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 215,411 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 16,764 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $51,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BA. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Boeing by 34.7% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in The Boeing by 4.7% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. grew its stake in The Boeing by 6.6% in the second quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 5,453 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its stake in The Boeing by 50.7% in the second quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 3,390 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its stake in The Boeing by 23.4% in the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 3,432 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. 53.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BA shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on The Boeing from $244.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group decreased their price target on The Boeing from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Cowen upgraded The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on The Boeing from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $274.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $256.44.

NYSE BA opened at $221.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $129.60 billion, a PE ratio of -14.39 and a beta of 1.61. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $141.58 and a one year high of $278.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $220.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $235.06.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.23. The business had revenue of $17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.03 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

