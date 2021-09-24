Baird Financial Group Inc. Invests $51.35 Million in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 914,001 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,349,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.67% of Lattice Semiconductor as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LSCC. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 31.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the first quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the first quarter worth approximately $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LSCC opened at $68.03 on Friday. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a one year low of $26.14 and a one year high of $68.76. The company has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.73, a P/E/G ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.42.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 19.33%. The business had revenue of $125.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.40 million. On average, analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LSCC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.43.

In related news, VP Mark Jon Nelson sold 6,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.83, for a total value of $363,047.76. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 76,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,053,857.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 53,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total transaction of $3,034,162.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 357,581 shares of company stock valued at $21,616,614. Company insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

