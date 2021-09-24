Baird Financial Group Inc. Purchases 32,467 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 522,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,467 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.09% of Emerson Electric worth $50,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 92,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,365,000 after purchasing an additional 9,626 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 46,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,212,000 after purchasing an additional 3,524 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 13,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 5,198 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EMR opened at $96.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $63.16 and a 1-year high of $105.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $100.77 and a 200-day moving average of $96.13. The company has a market cap of $57.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.54.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 26.77%. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.38%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EMR. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.95.

In other news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 12,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.21, for a total transaction of $1,300,548.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,659 shares in the company, valued at $2,799,367.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

