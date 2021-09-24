Baird Financial Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 262,878 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,420 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $50,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LOW. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,701 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,496 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,328 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 101.9% during the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 4,887 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 2,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marco Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 107,434 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $20,839,000 after acquiring an additional 8,760 shares during the last quarter. 72.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LOW. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. OTR Global lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Wedbush lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.26.

LOW stock opened at $207.98 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $146.72 and a 52-week high of $215.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. The company has a market capitalization of $144.01 billion, a PE ratio of 21.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $199.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.76.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.24. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 541.39% and a net margin of 7.41%. The company had revenue of $27.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.12%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Recommended Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.