Baird Financial Group Inc. Trims Stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 315,645 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,482 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.30% of J.B. Hunt Transport Services worth $51,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,561,517 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,607,004,000 after buying an additional 56,726 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,550,139 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,067,346,000 after buying an additional 56,085 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 70.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,535,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $594,155,000 after buying an additional 1,460,352 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,475,328 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $247,330,000 after buying an additional 35,556 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 993,443 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $166,969,000 after buying an additional 4,103 shares during the period. 72.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.19, for a total value of $89,595.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 1,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.34, for a total transaction of $322,128.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,570,913.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,557 shares of company stock valued at $626,912. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

JBHT opened at $170.82 on Friday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.22 and a 12-month high of $184.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.97 billion, a PE ratio of 30.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $171.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.66.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.06. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 22.56%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.32%.

JBHT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $197.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.68.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

