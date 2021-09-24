Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fifteen have issued a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.16.

BKR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Baker Hughes in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Baker Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Baker Hughes from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Thursday, September 9th.

In related news, Director Electric Co General sold 53,720,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.36, for a total transaction of $1,254,900,134.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Uwem Ukpong sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total value of $230,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,790,040 shares of company stock worth $1,256,472,034. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Baker Hughes by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,297,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,882,149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,841,277 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Baker Hughes by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,824,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,888,000 after acquiring an additional 6,483,419 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Baker Hughes by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,010,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,615,000 after acquiring an additional 2,591,337 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in Baker Hughes by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 23,736,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Baker Hughes by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,529,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,905,000 after acquiring an additional 2,987,905 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BKR opened at $24.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.06 billion, a PE ratio of -801.33 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.65. Baker Hughes has a 1 year low of $12.13 and a 1 year high of $26.57.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.93 billion. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 0.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is currently 122.03%.

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

