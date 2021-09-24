Banco Santander Upgrades Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) to Buy

Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) was upgraded by research analysts at Banco Santander to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm presently has a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Banco Santander’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 27.85% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intercorp Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Intercorp Financial Services from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Grupo Santander upgraded shares of Intercorp Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.60.

Get Intercorp Financial Services alerts:

Shares of NYSE IFS traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.90. 6 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,547. Intercorp Financial Services has a twelve month low of $17.67 and a twelve month high of $35.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $412.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.20 million. Intercorp Financial Services had a net margin of 33.32% and a return on equity of 18.55%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intercorp Financial Services will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IFS. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 12.8% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,441,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,539,000 after buying an additional 277,906 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 4.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,417,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,599,000 after purchasing an additional 57,224 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 20.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,364,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,276,000 after purchasing an additional 234,100 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 10.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 689,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,329,000 after purchasing an additional 65,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Intercorp Financial Services by 85.9% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 354,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,593,000 after acquiring an additional 163,666 shares during the period. 9.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Intercorp Financial Services

Intercorp Financial Services Inc provides banking, insurance, and wealth management services for retail and commercial clients in Peru. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It provides transactional accounts, such as cuenta sueldo and cuenta simple; savings accounts; investment accounts; and time deposits, certificates of deposit, and compensation for service time accounts.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Intercorp Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercorp Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.