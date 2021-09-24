Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 18.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,777,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,038,171 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 2.43% of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares worth $361,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 143,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,659,000 after acquiring an additional 17,317 shares during the period. Eagle Ridge Investment Management increased its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 458,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,458,000 after acquiring an additional 12,381 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 170,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,087,000 after acquiring an additional 10,672 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 766,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,915,000 after acquiring an additional 11,901 shares during the period. Finally, Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA increased its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 395,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,102,000 after acquiring an additional 11,383 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VMBS opened at $53.29 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.46. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $53.18 and a one year high of $54.28.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a $0.053 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

Featured Article: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.