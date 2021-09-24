Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 298,469 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 12.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,138,540 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 298,469 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.90% of PPG Industries worth $363,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 55.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,067,664 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,963,549,000 after purchasing an additional 4,671,397 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 3.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,584,432 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $688,857,000 after purchasing an additional 172,399 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 2.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,940,046 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $590,435,000 after purchasing an additional 100,820 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 0.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,358,099 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $204,089,000 after purchasing an additional 12,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,317,472 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $197,963,000 after acquiring an additional 59,286 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

PPG stock opened at $146.52 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $159.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.39. The company has a market capitalization of $34.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.13. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.95 and a 52-week high of $182.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.36.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.25). PPG Industries had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. PPG Industries’s revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This is a boost from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 41.40%.

A number of analysts have commented on PPG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $163.36 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $187.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Societe Generale boosted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $168.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.58.

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

