Barclays Analysts Give AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) a GBX 100 Price Target

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) has been given a GBX 100 ($1.31) target price by analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 98.88% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a £105 ($137.18) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on AstraZeneca from £100 ($130.65) to GBX 9,500 ($124.12) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley set a £100 ($130.65) target price on AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 9,220 ($120.46) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 8,740 ($114.19).

Shares of LON:AZN traded up GBX 232 ($3.03) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 8,900 ($116.28). 4,348,712 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,314,101. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 190.47, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.01. AstraZeneca has a 52-week low of GBX 6,736 ($88.01) and a 52-week high of GBX 8,982 ($117.35). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 8,403.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 8,020.94. The company has a market cap of £137.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.58.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

