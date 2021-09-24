Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) Coverage Initiated at KeyCorp

Equities researchers at KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ABX. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Barrick Gold to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$44.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Monday, August 9th. National Bankshares cut their price target on Barrick Gold from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Barrick Gold to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$56.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$36.15.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

TSE ABX traded up C$0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$23.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 888,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,949,015. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$25.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$26.46. Barrick Gold has a 52 week low of C$22.88 and a 52 week high of C$38.76. The stock has a market cap of C$41.05 billion and a PE ratio of 12.84.

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported C$0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.73 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Barrick Gold will post 0.4897942 EPS for the current year.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

Further Reading: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.