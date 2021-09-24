Beer Money Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $17,370.00 (BEER)

Beer Money (CURRENCY:BEER) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 24th. Over the last seven days, Beer Money has traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Beer Money coin can now be bought for about $0.0098 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Beer Money has a market cap of $346,857.80 and approximately $17,370.00 worth of Beer Money was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Beer Money Profile

Beer Money is a coin. Its launch date was December 20th, 2018. Beer Money’s total supply is 358,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,488,265 coins. The official website for Beer Money is beer-money.io . Beer Money’s official Twitter account is @Brewery_C_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Beer Money is www.medium.com/@beermoney

According to CryptoCompare, “Beautiful Bubble Lda (BB) is a British owned Portuguese limited liability company operating Brewery Consortium and Algarve Rock Craft Brewery (AR) based in Faro, Portugal. They offer a new convertible CryptoCurrency: Brewery Consortium Coin (BEER), created as an ERC20 derivative token of Ethereum and linked to the tangible assets and value of a growing craft beer brewing company and partners (Brewery Consortium partners). “

Buying and Selling Beer Money

