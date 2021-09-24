Begbies Traynor Group (LON:BEG) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $129.75

Begbies Traynor Group plc (LON:BEG)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 129.75 ($1.70) and traded as high as GBX 145 ($1.89). Begbies Traynor Group shares last traded at GBX 140 ($1.83), with a volume of 341,642 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BEG shares. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Begbies Traynor Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Begbies Traynor Group from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 163 ($2.13) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

The company has a market cap of £213.03 million and a P/E ratio of 1,400.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 135.96 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 129.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th will be paid a GBX 2 ($0.03) dividend. This is an increase from Begbies Traynor Group’s previous dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a yield of 1.55%. Begbies Traynor Group’s payout ratio is 29.00%.

Begbies Traynor Group plc provides various professional services to businesses, professional advisors, large corporations, and financial institutions in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Business Recovery and Financial Advisory Services, and Property Services. It offers business rescue, closure, and personal insolvency solutions; advise for corporate and commercial finance, restructuring and turnaround, financial consulting and options, forensic accounting and technology, investigations, and corporate solutions; and red flag alert services, as well as personal insolvency solutions comprising individual voluntary arrangement, bankruptcy, debt arrangement scheme, sequestration, and trust deed services.

