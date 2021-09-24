Belvoir Group (LON:BLV) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $245.34

Belvoir Group PLC (LON:BLV)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 245.34 ($3.21) and traded as high as GBX 272 ($3.55). Belvoir Group shares last traded at GBX 262.50 ($3.43), with a volume of 274,580 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 289.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 245.34. The firm has a market capitalization of £95.45 million and a PE ratio of 15.35.

Get Belvoir Group alerts:

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.44%. Belvoir Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.32%.

In related news, insider Dorian Gonsalves sold 482,000 shares of Belvoir Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 250 ($3.27), for a total transaction of £1,205,000 ($1,574,340.21).

About Belvoir Group (LON:BLV)

Belvoir Group PLC operates as a property franchise company in the United Kingdom. The company operates property franchises offering residential lettings and sales through 418 individual businesses primarily under the Belvoir, Newton Fallowell, Lovelle, Mortgage Advice Bureau, and Northwood brands. It also operates a network of financial advisers offering mortgage and other property related financial services.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Belvoir Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belvoir Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.