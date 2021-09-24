Berkeley Energia (LON:BKY) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $26.05

Berkeley Energia Limited (LON:BKY)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 26.05 ($0.34) and traded as low as GBX 16 ($0.21). Berkeley Energia shares last traded at GBX 16.50 ($0.22), with a volume of 31,809 shares traded.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 16.01 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 26.05. The company has a market cap of £42.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,657.10, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

About Berkeley Energia (LON:BKY)

Berkeley Energia Limited engages in the exploration and development of uranium properties in Spain. It primarily holds interest in the Salamanca project located in western Spain. The company was formerly known as Berkeley Energy Limited and changed its name to Berkeley Energia Limited in November 2015.

