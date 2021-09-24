BidiPass Price Down 19.9% Over Last 7 Days (BDP)

BidiPass (CURRENCY:BDP) traded 10.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. During the last week, BidiPass has traded down 19.9% against the US dollar. One BidiPass coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BidiPass has a total market cap of $123,926.31 and $396.00 worth of BidiPass was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002369 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.13 or 0.00054793 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002370 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.06 or 0.00123318 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00012222 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.71 or 0.00044331 BTC.

BidiPass Profile

BidiPass (BDP) is a coin. It was first traded on April 26th, 2018. BidiPass’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 386,631,337 coins. The official website for BidiPass is bidipass.org . BidiPass’ official Twitter account is @bidipass and its Facebook page is accessible here . BidiPass’ official message board is medium.com/@bidipass

According to CryptoCompare, “Bidipass is a digital identity authentication platform applicable to any process of authentication, either onsite or online, for authenticate people and for tracking objects and uses the smartphone as personal security token. BDP is an ERC20 token used as a mean of payment within the BidiPass network. “

BidiPass Coin Trading

