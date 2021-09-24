BIDR Market Cap Hits $15.75 Million (BIDR)

BIDR (CURRENCY:BIDR) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. One BIDR coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. BIDR has a total market cap of $15.75 million and $30.31 million worth of BIDR was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BIDR has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002353 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002224 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.24 or 0.00073441 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.04 or 0.00108236 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $63.03 or 0.00148204 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $42,550.46 or 1.00042146 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,891.27 or 0.06797780 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $333.87 or 0.00784980 BTC.

BIDR Coin Profile

BIDR’s genesis date was June 30th, 2019. BIDR’s total supply is 315,700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 225,715,436,474 coins. BIDR’s official website is www.tokocrypto.com . BIDR’s official Twitter account is @binance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance IDR (BIDR) is a BEP2 stablecoin pegged 1:1 to the Indonesian Rupiah (IDR), jointly supported by Binance and Tokocrypto. “

