Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) is Andar Capital Management HK Ltd’s 2nd Largest Position

Andar Capital Management HK Ltd increased its position in shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) by 25.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. Bill.com comprises 12.4% of Andar Capital Management HK Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Andar Capital Management HK Ltd owned about 0.11% of Bill.com worth $18,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xponance Inc. raised its position in Bill.com by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 1.0% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 77,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,158,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Bill.com by 1,038.1% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Bill.com by 20.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 726,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,122,000 after purchasing an additional 124,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,616,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,657,000 after buying an additional 452,052 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BILL traded down $2.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $274.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,381,632. The firm has a market cap of $26.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -231.32 and a beta of 2.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $237.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.83. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.52 and a 1 year high of $301.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Bill.com had a negative net margin of 41.43% and a negative return on equity of 6.22%. The business had revenue of $78.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 85.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bill.com news, CRO Thomas J. Clayton sold 94 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.53, for a total value of $27,497.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Bora Chung sold 18,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.31, for a total value of $3,417,330.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 290,505 shares of company stock worth $70,559,523 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on BILL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Bill.com from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Bill.com from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on Bill.com from $175.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Bill.com from $175.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.00.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

