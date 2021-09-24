Binance Coin (BNB) Trading 16.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Binance Coin (CURRENCY:BNB) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 24th. Over the last week, Binance Coin has traded down 16.3% against the dollar. Binance Coin has a total market capitalization of $57.54 billion and $1.92 billion worth of Binance Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Binance Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $342.24 or 0.00826861 BTC on exchanges.
Binance Coin Coin Profile
BNB is a PoSA coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 8th, 2017. Binance Coin’s total supply is 168,137,036 coins. The official website for Binance Coin is www.binance.com. The Reddit community for Binance Coin is /r/binance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Binance Coin’s official Twitter account is @binance_2017 and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Binance Coin
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Binance Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Binance Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Binance Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Binance Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.