BitBall Market Cap Hits $960,522.10 (BTB)

BitBall (CURRENCY:BTB) traded 19.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 24th. During the last week, BitBall has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. BitBall has a total market capitalization of $960,522.10 and approximately $1.53 million worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitBall coin can currently be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.83 or 0.00097661 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,804.36 or 0.99934748 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00005467 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.22 or 0.00054211 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00007172 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001850 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001526 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002336 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00005639 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000120 BTC.

About BitBall

BitBall (CRYPTO:BTB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BitBall’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 642,008,999 coins. BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for BitBall is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78 . The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitBall’s official website is www.bitball-btb.com

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

BitBall Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitBall should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitBall using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

