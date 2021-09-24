BitBall Trading Up 19.2% Over Last Week (BTB)

BitBall (CURRENCY:BTB) traded down 10.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 24th. Over the last seven days, BitBall has traded 19.2% higher against the dollar. One BitBall coin can currently be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. BitBall has a market capitalization of $1.12 million and approximately $1.40 million worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41,423.63 or 1.00080224 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.07 or 0.00091987 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 34.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00005846 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.02 or 0.00053198 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001950 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00007333 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 29.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001551 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002416 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00005581 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitBall Profile

BitBall (BTB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BitBall’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 642,008,999 coins. BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitBall’s official website is www.bitball-btb.com . The official message board for BitBall is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78 . The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

Buying and Selling BitBall

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitBall should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitBall using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

