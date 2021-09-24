Bitcoin Gold (BTG) 24 Hour Volume Hits $30.15 Million

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 24th. Bitcoin Gold has a market cap of $896.91 million and approximately $30.15 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded down 22.6% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be purchased for about $51.21 or 0.00123727 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bitcoin Gold alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $107.88 or 0.00260642 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $68.86 or 0.00166363 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00005824 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000157 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002419 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000516 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Profile

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org . The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tend to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.