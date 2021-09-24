Bitcoin Gold Price Reaches $53.67 on Major Exchanges (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 24th. Bitcoin Gold has a market capitalization of $940.00 million and approximately $38.77 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be purchased for approximately $53.67 or 0.00125306 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded down 19.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $112.02 or 0.00261522 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.47 or 0.00162191 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00005694 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000154 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002419 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000484 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000021 BTC.

About Bitcoin Gold

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org . The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org . Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tend to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have. “

Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

