Bitcoin Incognito Price Tops $0.0074 (XBI)

Bitcoin Incognito (CURRENCY:XBI) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 24th. Bitcoin Incognito has a market cap of $96,052.20 and approximately $179.00 worth of Bitcoin Incognito was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Incognito has traded 10.3% higher against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Incognito coin can now be purchased for $0.0074 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bitcoin Incognito alerts:

Solaris (XLR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000462 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000049 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Everlasting Parachain (ELP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001679 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito Profile

XBI is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Incognito’s total supply is 13,031,736 coins. Bitcoin Incognito’s official Twitter account is @XBIncognito and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Incognito is /r/BitcoinIncognito and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Incognito’s official website is bitcoinincognito.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Incognito is a cryptocurency services and payments platform. It provides the users with the tools to perform transactions using a P2P mechanism in order to achieve both security and anonymity. The XBI token is an open source PoS/PoW Xevan-based cryptocurrency. It features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Bitcoin Incognito Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Incognito directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Incognito should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Incognito using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Incognito Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Incognito and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.