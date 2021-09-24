BitScreener Token (BITX) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $2,692.00

BitScreener Token (CURRENCY:BITX) traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. During the last week, BitScreener Token has traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BitScreener Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0115 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular exchanges. BitScreener Token has a total market cap of $1.00 million and approximately $2,692.00 worth of BitScreener Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002354 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.40 or 0.00055081 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002643 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.46 or 0.00123475 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002356 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00012273 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.81 or 0.00044258 BTC.

BitScreener Token Profile

BitScreener Token (CRYPTO:BITX) is a coin. It was first traded on April 19th, 2018. BitScreener Token’s total supply is 367,469,115 coins and its circulating supply is 87,573,177 coins. The official website for BitScreener Token is tokensale.bitscreener.com . BitScreener Token’s official Twitter account is @BitScreener

According to CryptoCompare, “BitScreener is an Ethereum-based financial data marketplace. BITX is an ERC20 utility token that works as a payment method for users to purchase advanced services offered on the BitScreener marketplace. At the same time, users have opportunities to earn BITX by contributing valuable data to the BitScreener ecosystem. “

