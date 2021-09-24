BitTube Achieves Market Cap of $1.20 Million (TUBE)

BitTube (CURRENCY:TUBE) traded 15.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. BitTube has a total market capitalization of $1.20 million and approximately $8,494.00 worth of BitTube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BitTube has traded down 34.7% against the U.S. dollar. One BitTube coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $236.14 or 0.00555190 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001383 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000693 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitTube Profile

TUBE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitTube’s total supply is 322,320,826 coins. BitTube’s official website is coin.bit.tube . BitTube’s official Twitter account is @BitTubeApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitTube is /r/ipbcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTube is a decentralized media platform that allows users to monetize their content and freedom of speech. TUBE is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNote algorithm. “

BitTube Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTube directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTube should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitTube using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

