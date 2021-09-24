BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Raised to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a $55.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $48.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 31.17% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BJ’s Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised BJ’s Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Stephens decreased their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $59.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BJ’s Restaurants presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.73.

NASDAQ BJRI opened at $41.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. BJ’s Restaurants has a 52 week low of $27.46 and a 52 week high of $63.42. The company has a market capitalization of $976.80 million, a P/E ratio of -42.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 2.29.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative return on equity of 7.72% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. The firm had revenue of $290.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.71 million. Research analysts anticipate that BJ’s Restaurants will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Pozzo James Dal sold 7,022 shares of BJ’s Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.06, for a total value of $274,279.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,057,745 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $235,674,000 after purchasing an additional 235,325 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,691,645 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $214,411,000 after acquiring an additional 257,522 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,399,304 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $117,902,000 after acquiring an additional 141,527 shares during the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC lifted its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 805,288 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $39,572,000 after acquiring an additional 118,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 774,275 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,048,000 after acquiring an additional 36,853 shares during the last quarter.

BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of casual dining restaurants. The firm operates BJ’s Restaurant and Brewery, BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, BJ’s Pizza and Grill or BJ’s Grill. It offers pizzas, appetizers, specialty salads, soups, pastas, sandwiches, entrées, desserts, and proprietary craft beers.

